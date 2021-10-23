Meredith leads Bucs comeback to beat top-ranked Thompson
Meredith leads Bucs comeback to beat top-ranked Thompson
DREW CHAMPLIN - The Hoover Sun
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Bennett Meredith led the way for Hoover High School, which capped off an unbeaten regular season with a thrilling win over top-ranked Thompson on Friday night.
Read Full Story on hooversun.com
