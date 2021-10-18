Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin earns weekly Big Ten special teams honor
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
New River CTC Basketball Invitational seeking sponsors
New River CTC courting sponsors for Invitational tournament scholarships
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Upstarts emerge, favorites bow out in Grand Rapids-area boys soccer rankings for week of Oct. 18
Foot Notes: Growing as a runner doesn't always mean getting faster
How much space do Horry County schools have per student? Data shows which buildings have the most
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Like a cowboy's therapy: The Green River Drift's 70-mile cattle drive
In South Texas, aging water system meets growing population
Inaugural class of naturalists search Casper Mountain for elusive owls
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Like a cowboy's therapy: The Green River Drift's 70-mile cattle drive
Inaugural class of naturalists search Casper Mountain for elusive owls
Cody vs. Green River Football Preview
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin earns weekly Big Ten special teams honor
Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News - Detroit News
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin was named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week after kicking a pair of field goals in a victory at Indiana.
Read Full Story on detroitnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Michigan basketball No. 6, Michigan State basketball just outside preseason AP Top 25
Pat Fitzgerald: Michigan, not MSU, is the best team Northwestern will have played this year
U.S. Sen. Baldwin: With temperatures forecast to fall and energy costs projected to rise, Baldwin calls for swift release of LIHEAP heating help
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL