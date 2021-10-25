New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has sprained PCL, to miss 2-4 weeks, source says
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson has sprained PCL, to miss 2-4 weeks, source says
Rich Cimini - ESPN
10/25/21
An MRI confirmed a sprained PCL for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who now is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Read Full Story on espn.com
