No. 13 UND heads to Vermillion for showdown with South Dakota
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Federal study says vaccinations reduced Covid toll among West Virginia seniors
Scrip show to be held in Beckley later in month
Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams celebrates 98th birthday among friends in Huntington
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
4 ways to keep your prestige luxury car looking and performing its best
Biden is first president to mark Indigenous Peoples’ Day
West Virginia vs Baylor Picks and Predictions: Mountaineers Stumped By Baylor D
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
4 ways to keep your prestige luxury car looking and performing its best
WesBanco, Inc. to Host 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, October 27
Obituary: Farrow, Linda Kay
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Obituary: Farrow, Linda Kay
Livestream the Fairmont State Homecoming Parade on Saturday
Concord to host West Liberty for homecoming
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No. 13 UND heads to Vermillion for showdown with South Dakota
Matt English - KFGO
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
GRAND FORKS, N.D. - After a grueling showdown against No. 5 North Dakota State that saw a 12-game winning streak at the Alerus Center come to an end,
Read Full Story on kfgo.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Forum Editorial: North Dakota's on an economic roll, but we have to be smart to sustain it
December sentencing scheduled for man convicted of RJR quadruple murders; North Dakota chiropractic board revokes man's license
Spirit Lake Tribe deploys new weapon to fight aquatic nuisance
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL