No. 17 Ole Miss beats No. 13 Arkansas on final play after wild fourth quarter
@daniraemohr - Sporting News on MSN.com
10/9/21
Arkansas failed to connect on a two-point conversion that allowed Ole Miss to take a close victory against the Razorbacks.
Read Full Story on sportingnews.com
