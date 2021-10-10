No surprise: Brewers choose Peralta to face Braves' Anderson
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
No surprise: Brewers choose Peralta to face Braves' Anderson
CHARLES ODUM, Associated Press - WTNH
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
For Craig Counsell, the decision to have Freddy Peralta start Monday’s Game 3 of the NL Division Series for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Atlanta Braves was easy. The
Read Full Story on wtnh.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Even if 49ers' Trey Lance beats Cardinals, QB1 still belongs to Jimmy Garoppolo
3-star cornerback Zeke Berry decommits from Arizona
Oregon offers 2023 defensive lineman from Arizona
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL