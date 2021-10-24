Northern Iowa spoils Hobo Day at South Dakota State with 26-17 upset win over Jacks
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Northern Iowa spoils Hobo Day at South Dakota State with 26-17 upset win over Jacks
Tanner Castora - KELOLAND News
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Northern Iowa held South Dakota State’s high-powered offense in check, pulling out a 26-17 victory in a matchup of nationally ranked teams before a Hobo Day
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Real World Economics: Global corporate taxes are a good step
Husband of detained Iranian-British woman on hunger strike
Custer girls back on top in Class A
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL