Oklahoma climbs in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hardrockers use strong 2nd half to stop Fort Lewis
Harrisburg’s Matt Ryan enters Professional Cornhole ranks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rapid City waste containers are overwhelmed with wood, cleaning up bark and branches after snowstorm
Sunny, warm weekend and start of next week: Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, October 16
South Dakota Mines students' dating app uses memes to make matches
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Keeping veterans healthy, Rapid City VA Clinic strives to administer 300 flu shots on ‘Blitz Days’
Sunny, warm weekend and start of next week: Storm Center AM Update – Saturday, October 16
Frost advisory tonight, but sunny and warmer this weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Friday, October 15
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Keeping veterans healthy, Rapid City VA Clinic strives to administer 300 flu shots on ‘Blitz Days’
These men have eloquent guidance about keeping life in perspective
The City of Deadwood continues to clean up after winter storm
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Oklahoma climbs in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
John Williams - USA Today on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
After a big win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Sooners got a bump in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Read Full Story on soonerswire.usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
National Observer: 'Oklahoma Looks Completely Different' with Caleb Williams at Quarterback
Week 7 Football Results: Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Set Course for a Bedlam Championship
Woman Sentenced To Prison For Miscarriage Of 17-Week-Old Foetus
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL