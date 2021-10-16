Owasso shuts out Stillwater, advances to Class 6A state softball final
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dearborn's Week In Review
Here's why Michigan school district is calling off Halloween, Valentine's Day
Four-star forward Jett Howard, Juwan Howard's son, commits to Michigan basketball
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Kinde Seniors host monthly meeting
Meet Michigan's first five-member all-female mariachi band
How Zach Charbonnet, other Michigan football transfers are faring at new schools
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Prep Notebook: Lamphere football adding more hardware in 2021
A two-tier wage system roiled the auto industry. Workers today say no way
'Finish the job': While disappointed, Warriors ready to battle rest of historic season
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Prep Notebook: Lamphere football adding more hardware in 2021
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Treat yourself to pumpkin s’more ice cream, ‘Kake Shakes’ and more
A two-tier wage system roiled the auto industry. Workers today say no way
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Dearborn's Week In Review
'We're tired of being treated like we're lepers' Belvidere Stellantis employees confused, frustrated over relocation letter
What Juwan Howard said at Michigan basketball media day
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Owasso shuts out Stillwater, advances to Class 6A state softball final
Rick Heaton For the Tulsa World - Tulsa World
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Preslee Downing's pitching leads No. 2-seeded Owasso (32-5) past Stillwater 8-0. The Rams will play the Southmoore/Mustang winner in the title game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Read Full Story on tulsaworld.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
This isn't the first editor's column I wanted to write
5 Bold Predictions for Oklahoma's matchup with the TCU Horned Frogs
Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, TV channel, watch online
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL