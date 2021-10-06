Patriots trade four-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to Panthers
Patriots trade four-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to Panthers
Lorenzo Reyes - The Arizona Republic
10/6/21
The Panthers made a move to upgrade their already formidable defense by acquiring cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Patriots.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
