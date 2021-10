Peters posts shutout for Calgary Hitmen in 2-0 win over Red Deer Rebels

Brayden Peters posted a 25-save shutout for the Calgary Hitmen in a 2-0 win Saturday over the host Red Deer Rebels. Zac Funk and defenceman Keagan Slaney were Calgary's goalscorers. Red Deer goalie Chase Coward stopped 31 shots in a losing cause.