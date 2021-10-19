POSTGAME 5: Seattle "Kracked" and Crushed
POSTGAME 5: Seattle "Kracked" and Crushed
Bill Meltzer - National Hockey League
10/19/21
In their first-ever game against the brand-new expansion team, the Philadelphia Flyers thumped the Seattle Kraken, 6-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday evening.
Read Full Story on nhl.com
