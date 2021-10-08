Prep Central: Sheldon remains undefeated in Southwest Conference volleyball
Prep Central: Sheldon remains undefeated in Southwest Conference volleyball
The Register-Guard
10/8/21
Sheldon remained undefeated in Southwest Conference volleyball action with a 25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 win over Roseburg on Thursday.
