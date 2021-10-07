'Pure Excitement': Wildcats, fans return to Whittemore Center on Friday
'Pure Excitement': Wildcats, fans return to Whittemore Center on Friday
Staff Reports - Seacoastonline.com
10/7/21
The University of New Hampshire men's hockey team will host Union College this weekend for a two-game series to begin the 2021-22 season.
