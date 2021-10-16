Report: Cardinals Have No New Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Game vs. Browns
Report: Cardinals Have No New Positive COVID-19 Tests Ahead of Game vs. Browns
Tyler Conway - Bleacher Report
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
No additional members of the Arizona Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday as the team deals with a small outbreak among players and coaches.
Read Full Story on bleacherreport.com
