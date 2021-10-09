Rice's 5th FG gives VMI 34-31 win over Chattanooga in OT
Rice's 5th FG gives VMI 34-31 win over Chattanooga in OT
AP Oct 9, 2021 at 5:38 pm ET 1 min read - CBSSports.com
10/9/21
Jerry Rice's fifth field goal, which tied a school record, was a 37-yarder in overtime that gave VMI a 37-34 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.
