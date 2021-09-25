Rivals Texas Tech, Texas set for Big 12 opener
Rivals Texas Tech, Texas set for Big 12 opener
FLM Sep 22, 2021 at 8:46 am ET 2 min read - CBSSports.com
9/25/21
Undefeated Texas Tech will head south to face once-beaten Texas as both teams begin Big 12 Conference play Saturday in Austin in a dustup that's sure to be hard-hitting.
