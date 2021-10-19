Ron Rivera will continue to stick with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback
.
Ron Rivera will continue to stick with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback
Bryan Manning - USA Today
10/19/21
Ron Rivera will stick with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback over Kyle Allen. But, remember, Ryan Fitzpatrick should be back soon.
