Schwarber grand slam gives Red Sox lead in Game 3 of ALCS
Schwarber grand slam gives Red Sox lead in Game 3 of ALCS
KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press - WMBB
10/18/21
shares
Kyle Schwarber hit Boston’s third grand slam in two games, a drive off José Urquidy in a six-run second, and the Red Sox took a 9-0 lead after three innings against the Houston
