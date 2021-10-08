Scientists Accidentally Discover Galaxy After Studying Weird Reflection
Scientists Accidentally Discover Galaxy After Studying Weird Reflection
Robert Lea - Newsweek on MSN.com
10/8/21
The galaxy was spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope as a distorted double image called Hamilton's Object, caused by a ripple in space created by dark matter.
