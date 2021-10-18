SEC announces game time for Mississippi State football vs No. 14 Kentucky
SEC announces game time for Mississippi State football vs No. 14 Kentucky
Andy Kostka - The Clarion-Ledger on MSN.com
10/18/21
shares
The game time and channel for Mississippi State football's game against No. 14 Kentucky on Oct. 30 was announced, kicking off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.
