The Giants have six games left to play before the postseason begins, but Brandon Belt won’t be partaking in any of them as the club officially placed Belt on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Belt was diagnosed with a fractured left thumb on Monday after he was struck by a 93-mile per hour fastball from Rockies reliever Lucas Gilbreath in the Giants’ 6-2 win over the Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday.