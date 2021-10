The Siena Heights women's soccer team posted its eighth shutout of the season as it beat Michigan Dearborn, 5-0, in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference play Wednesday. The Saints (8-2-1, 3-1 WHAC) used three keepers in the win as Kara Bishop made a save in the first half before Caitlyn Harwood made a save in the second half while Katie Carver didn't face a shot during her stint in net in the second half.