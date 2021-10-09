Sky-Mercury set for 2014 WNBA Finals rematch
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Review: Pavilion at Riverfront and Spokane enchant My Morning Jacket's Jim James
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Spokane Symphony's Masterworks 2 is all Beethoven and Beethoven-inspired works
COVID is leading cause of death among police officers
Donation do’s and don’ts
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘She was acting out in self-defense’: Downtown Spokane rally calls for young woman’s freedom
How climate-change-fueled wildfires have changed life in eastern Washington
ESPN networks airing at least 11 of Gonzaga's regular-season games
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘She was acting out in self-defense’: Downtown Spokane rally calls for young woman’s freedom
Spokane's city transit line will have to wait another year, slated to open July 2023
How climate-change-fueled wildfires have changed life in eastern Washington
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
How climate-change-fueled wildfires have changed life in eastern Washington
Things to do in Spokane Oct. 8-15 -- One Heart Native Arts and Film Festival, Penn & Teller and Chris Kopczynski
AWB bus tour highlights Spokane’s variety of manufacturing companies
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Sky-Mercury set for 2014 WNBA Finals rematch
DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press - KRQE
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
Diana Taurasi has the Phoenix Mercury back in the WNBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Up next is a familiar foe — Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky. These two teams met seven years ago for
Read Full Story on krqe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nina Otero-Warren, New Mexican suffragist and educator, to appear on U.S. quarter
How to Watch New Mexico at San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NMSU graduate recognized among nation's top engineers, scientists in Hispanic community
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL