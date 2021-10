The West Virginia Wesleyan (6-5-2, 4-5-2) men’s soccer team played Wheeling (4-8-1, 3-7-1) to a 1-1 draw against Wheeling on Wednesday. The first 25 minutes saw both teams battle in transition. Wheeling broke the deadlock in the 26th minute after Armondo Loynaz accepted the Rene Palma pass and slotted it past Logan Nelson.