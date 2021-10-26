Some large NC law enforcement agencies still don't use bodycams
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Rochester Housing Market Still Hot
Former PGA Tour player Casey Martin has right leg amputated
'He has a knack for the game': Rochester's Su squarely on USA Baseball's radar
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rochester School Board gears up for next step in its superintendent search
RPS responds to expected approval of Pfizer vaccine to ages 5-11
Mayowood Apartments seeks to provide homes for homeless
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Mayowood Apartments seeks to provide homes for homeless
Threatened with termination, some Mayo Clinic employees stage protest over vaccination requirement
Olmsted Medical Center employees want chance to choose
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
UPDATE: Future of Rochester’s Chateau Theatre to be determined
Crowd protests Mayo Clinic requiring employees to be vaccinated
First steps made in Congress to honor pop superstar Prince
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Some large NC law enforcement agencies still don't use bodycams
Sarah Krueger - WRAL
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
Body-worn cameras have been available for more than a decade, but some large law enforcement agencies in North Carolina still haven't deployed them.
Read Full Story on wral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
IATSE, producers reach deal on contract that covers North Carolina film workers
Roadways at Five Points intersection in Norfolk scheduled for resurfacing
Halloween Events to Take Place in the High Country
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL