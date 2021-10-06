'South Shore Rapist' Scott Carroll Dead In Prison
'South Shore Rapist' Scott Carroll Dead In Prison
Jacqueline Sweet - Patch
10/6/21
A "dangerous sexual predator" who terrorized Long Island's South Shore with rapes and burglaries in the 1980s has died in prison at age 60.
