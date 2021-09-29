Sports briefs: Scarzella helps Novato boys defeat Marin Academy
Sports briefs: Scarzella helps Novato boys defeat Marin Academy
Marin Independent Journal - Marin Independent Journal
9/29/21
Dante Scarzella led the Novato High boys water polo in scoring again, netting five times in a 15-12 victory against Marin Academy on Tuesday.
