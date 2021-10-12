Sports briefs: Tam girls golf clinches spot in MCAL Tournament
Marin Independent Journal - Marin Independent Journal
10/12/21
Sophia Raymond and Lola Spendov carded Tam’s two best scores of the day to help the Red-tailed Hawks earn a split and a berth into next week’s MCAL Tournament.
Read Full Story on marinij.com
