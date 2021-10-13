Sports Spotlight: Danny Kittner
Sports Spotlight: Danny Kittner
Jeff Roberts - KFYR TV
10/13/21
Moving away from home is never easy, but it’s sometimes necessary. One U-Mary wideout did it three years ago to begin chasing a dream: play professional football.
