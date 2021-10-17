Stars dominate major NLC football awards
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Stars dominate major NLC football awards
Jeff Helminiak - Peninsula Clarion
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Soldotna, which went undefeated in the Northern Lights Conference this season, won four of the five major awards in voting announced at halftime of the Division II state final.
Read Full Story on peninsulaclarion.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lathrop snaps SoHi's run of state titles
WATCH: India-US soldiers play Kabaddi, American football in Alaska as part of 'ice-breaking' activities
College football rankings 2021: Projected Week 8 AP Top 25 after Iowa gets upset & Alabama, Georgia roll
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL