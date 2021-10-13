Starting cornerback Quinton Newsome becomes Nebraska's 13th Blackshirt of 2021
Gavin Struve - Omaha.com
10/13/21
Sophomore cornerback Quinton Newsome is now a Blackshirt, becoming the 13th Husker this season to receive the prized jersey for defensive standouts.
Read Full Story on omaha.com
