Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 6
Ben Arthur - Tennessean on MSN.com
10/20/21
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry recorded 20 carries for 143 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans' thrilling victory over the Bills.
Read Full Story on tennessean.com
