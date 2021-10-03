Tigers score 42 points in second half to upset Lopers 42-35
Tigers score 42 points in second half to upset Lopers 42-35
10/3/21
The Fort Hays State Tigers scored touchdowns on all six second-half possessions to erase three 21-point deficits and beat No. 12 University of Nebraska at Kearney, 42-35,
