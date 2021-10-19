Titans rookie CB Caleb Farley feared to suffered torn ACL
Titans rookie CB Caleb Farley feared to suffered torn ACL
Kevin Patra - NFL
10/19/21
Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
