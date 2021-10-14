Trumbauer honored, Jays miss Bismarck High
Trumbauer honored, Jays miss Bismarck High
Katie Ringer - Jamestown Sun
10/14/21
Prior to the Blue Jays match against Bismarck High, head coach Sara Hegerle officially recognized senior setter, Katie Trumbauer, for passing out 1,000 career assists in her three years with the Jays.
Read Full Story on jamestownsun.com
