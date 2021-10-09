UMD men's hockey: Bulldogs open season with 4-2 win at Bemidji State
UMD men's hockey: Bulldogs open season with 4-2 win at Bemidji State
Matt Wellens - Duluth News Tribune
10/9/21
UMD cashed in on a couple of rebounds in the second period, and made two big kills in the third period for the win over the Beavers.
