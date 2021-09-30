University of Arizona Student Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
University of Arizona Student Named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist
Caitlin Sievers - Patch
9/30/21
A student from University of Arizona is among 176 scholar-athletes competing for the prestigious award's $25,000 scholarship.
Read Full Story on patch.com
