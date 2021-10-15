UNO hockey's Matt Miller scores game-winning goal in overtime
UNO hockey's Matt Miller scores game-winning goal in overtime
Mike Patterson - Omaha.com
10/15/21
Freshman Cameron Berg won the faceoff in overtime and Matt Miller did the rest. The sophomore forward scored an overtime goal to lift UNO hockey to a win over Alaska
Read Full Story on omaha.com
