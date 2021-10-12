USD selected first, SDSU second in Summit League Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches Poll
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Royals: Live updates from Game 159
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
These 1990s Browns photos remind us what football means to Cleveland
Benefit celebrates life of Northeast Ohio man brutally murdered by coworker in Florida
Cleveland commission OKs plans for dozens of townhouses near former St. Luke’s hospital site
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘Mom, this is for you’: Bill allowing cameras in all Ohio nursing homes closer to becoming law
Cleveland Cavaliers begin training camp cuts, release Brodric Thomas and Mfiondu Kabengele
Good ideas get around: NextCity.org highlights one from Cleveland connecting people to jobs
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Cleveland Cavaliers begin training camp cuts, release Brodric Thomas and Mfiondu Kabengele
Good ideas get around: NextCity.org highlights one from Cleveland connecting people to jobs
Cleveland-Cliffs vs. United States Steel: Which Stock is a Better Investment?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NASA plan for Wi-Fi on the moon tested to span Cleveland's digital divide
Columbus Day parade returns to Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup For Cleveland Heights Area
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
USD selected first, SDSU second in Summit League Preseason Women's Basketball Coaches Poll
Grant Sweeter - KELOLAND News
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
South Dakota was selected as The Summit League preseason women’s basketball favorite while South Dakota State redshirt junior Myah Selland was named the
Read Full Story on keloland.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NFWF, EPA Announce $10 Million in Grants to Restore the Chesapeake Bay Watershed
Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after topping White Sox
The AP Interview: McAuliffe wants Democrats to 'get it done'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL