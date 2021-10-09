UWF football: Takeaways from the Argos' overwhelming defeat of North Greenville University
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Could non-flyers hang out at Lafayette’s new airport terminal? Request in the works
'He had a packed day': Portsmouth honors Revolutionary War hero Lafayette's 1824 visit
Lafayette Fire Dept. to host event and give tips for Fire Prevention Week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Teen saves three families in St. Martinville apartment complex fire
Parish residents asked to participate in "quality of life" survey
Witnesses speak out after fatal shooting at Lafayette carwash, “I saw a body on the ground first”
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Toddler thrown from vehicle in rolllover crash
Suspicious package found in Lafayette Square MINUTES from the White House as cops shut down streets
Parish residents asked to participate in "quality of life" survey
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lafayette teachers group voices concern over workload
Literary calendar: Author signs copies of Lafayette biography
Aztec traditions vibrant in Acadiana through dance
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
UWF football: Takeaways from the Argos' overwhelming defeat of North Greenville University
Lucas Semb, Pensacola News Journal - Pensacola News Journal
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
The Argos scored first and that was all the momentum they needed to quickly break open a large lead in their road win versus North Greenville.
Read Full Story on pnj.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New England Patriots' dire situation on O-line a first under Bill Belichick
Community gathers to honor Brittany Lawson through 5K, walk
Zein and Briggs represent orange and blue at the ITA Women's All-American Championship
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL