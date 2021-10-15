Valley rallies to defeat Rancho, clinches playoff spot
Valley rallies to defeat Rancho, clinches playoff spot
Justin Lafferty - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
Deandre Gholar’s 1-yard touchdown run with a minute left gave Valley a victory over Rancho on Thursday night to clinch a spot in the Class 3A playoffs.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
