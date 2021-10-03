Vermilion blunts Minnesota West's football progress, 24-14
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Kansas Gambling
REPORT: Delarrin Turner-Yell unavailable for game vs. Kansas State
Texas man sentenced for Kansas crash
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Kansas City area tattoo artist helping breast cancer survivors restore confidence
High School’s homecoming queen considered royalty among her classmates in Kansas
Staffing shortage at Kansas prison means inmates spend more time in cells with less access to programs
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Royals Should Pursue Michael Conforto This Offseason
Kansas City Chiefs take on Buffalo Bills in AFC Championship rematch. Who wins?
Incumbent seeks second term on Lenexa City Council in 3rd Ward
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Kansas City Chiefs take on Buffalo Bills in AFC Championship rematch. Who wins?
Texas Longhorns: By The Numbers
'I wouldn't think twice:' Pregnant OB/GYN advises patients to get vaccinated
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Kansas school board candidate compares mask mandate to Nazi persecution of Jews
Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs: Enjoy it now, ignore potential playoff meeting
High School’s homecoming queen considered royalty among her classmates in Kansas
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Vermilion blunts Minnesota West's football progress, 24-14
Doug Wolter - Daily Globe
10/3/21
Join the Community
shares
Vermilion Community College outscored Minnesota West 14-0 in the second half, earning a 24-14 victory over the Bluejays in a college football Saturday afternoon in Ely.
Read Full Story on dglobe.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Flu Shots: Where To Find 2021 Clinics In Edina
Favorite Thrift Stores in the Twin Cities
Editorial Roundup: Always find a way to support what matters
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL