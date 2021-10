VOTE: Who will win the MassLive Game of the Week between No. 3 Wahconah and No. 8 Northampton

This Friday’s game will feature two teams that are currently playing at the peak of their powers. No. 3 Wahconah is one of the only undefeated teams left in Western Mass., while No. 8 Northampton has won four-straight games since its shutout loss against No.