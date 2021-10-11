Warriors hockey splits with Jamestown
Warriors hockey splits with Jamestown
RANDY SPEER Sports Editor - Fremont Tribune
10/11/21
Midland University split a pair of non-conference games this weekend with the University of Jamestown on home ice at Sidner Ice Arena, winning 6-4 Friday and losing 5-4 on Saturday.
Read Full Story on fremonttribune.com
