Watch NC State women's soccer take down No. 4 Duke with a 2OT golden goal

With 19 seconds left in double overtime, Jameese Joseph scored the golden goal to lift NC State women's soccer (5-6-2, 1-4-0 ACC) to a 2-1 victory over No. 4 Duke (8-2-1, 2-2-1 ACC) on Thursday night at Koskinen Stadium in Durham,