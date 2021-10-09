Waverly-Shell Rock state champ Aiden Riggins commits to the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling program
Waverly-Shell Rock state champ Aiden Riggins commits to the Iowa Hawkeye wrestling program
Cody Goodwin - Des Moines Register
10/9/21
Tom Brands and the Hawkeye wrestling program are cashing in on the state of Iowa’s resurgence in elite-level high school wrestling talent.
Read Full Story on hawkcentral.com
