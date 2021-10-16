Western Michigan football rolls by Kent State; Central Michigan tops Toledo in OT
Western Michigan football rolls by Kent State; Central Michigan tops Toledo in OT
Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press - Detroit Free Press on MSN.com
10/16/21
Kaleb Eleby threw three touchdown passes, ran for a fourth and Western Michigan routed Kent State, 64-31, on Saturday in Kalamazoo.
