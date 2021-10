Georgia showed why it’s one of the top teams in the country this season, as the Bulldogs came into Jordan-Hare Stadium and handed rival Auburn a 34-10 loss in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Stetson Bennett threw for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns -- with five of those completions going for 135 yards and a touchdown to Ladd McConkey -- Zamir White ran for two touchdowns,