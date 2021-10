Why Memphis basketball recruit Yohan Traore, a 6-10 five-star, is 'not like those regular fives'

Yohan Traore is not like most 6-foot-10, 225-pound high school basketball players. The Dream City Christian (Glendale, Arizona) senior, who is blessed with a 7-3 wing span and 9-foot standing reach, might give off the impression that he is the prototypical big man.